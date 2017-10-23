Nashville's Clare Bowen Marries Musician Brandon Robert Young

Wedding bells are ringing for Nashville star Clare Bowen!

The actress and singer married her longtime boyfriend and fellow musician, Brandon Robert Young, on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Australian native catalogued her nuptial weekend on Instagram, snapping some sweet moments before the ceremony, including stunning sunrise views on the day she tied the knot.

“Watching the sunrise. Wearing the blanket I was wrapped in when I was born around my shoulders. Gonna go marry my soulmate now. #foreverbowenyoung,” Bowen, 33, captioned a photo shared early Saturday morning.

Young first popped the question in December 2015 onstage at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, but their wedding plans were delayed after Bowen’s brother was diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight back in January about her brother’s diagnosis and her wedding plans, she said, “We got engaged and then my brother got sick, so we dropped everything. Everything stopped and we went to Australia to help him. Now, Tim is in remission [and] we’re just able to start planning, and it’s going like wildfire.”

Bowen admitted that she never thought of herself as the marrying type — until she met Young.

“I had never wanted to get married before Brandon, which I kind of love,” Bowen told ET. “We’re picking flowers and I’m designing dresses. … It’s so beautiful. It’s so much fun. I had no idea because I didn’t have any dreams about it before him.”