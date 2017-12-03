Claire Holt has found love again.

The Originals star, 29, shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday announcing her engagement to Andrew Joblon. In the photo, Holt showed off a stunning sparkler on her ring finger while kissing her fiancé.

“My heart is so full ❤️,” she captioned the photo.

The exciting news comes just months after Holt’s ex husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — on April 27, one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

The actress revealed her romance with real estate executive Joblon in July with a flurry of Instagram posts from their getaway in Italy. After posting a shot of the couple smiling on a boat, Holt shared a photo that appeared to show them kissing as the sun set behind them and another pair.

“Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life,” she wrote. “Thanks for the memories!”

According to the divorce documents, Kaplan claimed that the former couple separated on April 24, 2017.

On May 2, Holt, who played Rebekah Mikaelson on Vampire Diaries, filed a response via her attorney, Joel D. Schwartz, to the Superior Court of Los Angeles. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Holt claimed that the couple separated on April 27, which is three days after Kaplan alleged that they split.

Claire Holt and Matt Kaplan Claire Holt/Instagram

Holt, who took Kaplan’s last name when they wed, requested in the documents that her former name be restored.

Joblon was previously linked to Amanda Seyfried.