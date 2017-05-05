The Originals' Actress Claire Holt's Husband Files for Divorce One Day Before 1-Year Anniversary

Claire Holt and her husband of almost one year are divorcing.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Matthew Kaplan filed for the dissolution of their marriage — citing irreconcilable differences — via his attorney, Anne C. Kiley, on April 27, which was one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary on April 28.

According to the documents, Kaplan claims that the former couple separated on April 24, 2017.

On May 2, Holt, who played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Originals, filed a response via her attorney, Joel D. Schwartz, to the Superior Court of Los Angeles. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Holt claims that the couple separated on April 27, which is three days after Kaplan alleged that they split.

Holt, who took Kaplan’s last name when they wed, is requesting in the documents that her former name (Holt) be restored.

The 28-year-old Australian actress and Kaplan announced their engagement on July 13, 2015 and wed April 28, 2016.