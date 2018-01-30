Claire Foy‘s husband, Stephen Campbell Moore, has opened up about his private health battle.

As Foy’s hit The Crown aired on Netflix and she became a household name, at home, her family was quietly dealing with a major crisis.

Campbell Moore, 38, revealed in an interview with The Sun on Sunday that at the end of 2016, doctors found a tumor on his pituitary gland, which is located at the base of his brain.

Fortunately, the tumor was benign but still required surgery, which he underwent in the summer of 2017.

Campbell More, who welcomed his first daughter with Foy in February 2015, said he prepared by writing letters to those he loved.

“You realize you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse,” he said. “My daughter didn’t know what was going on at all. But my family did, and I could see it in them.”

“But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong because every part of you is saying that nothing will,” Moore said.

He added, “Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief.”

RELATED VIDEO: Claire Foy Would Rather Not Relive These Scenes from Season 2 of The Crown

Foy faced her own health troubles in her youth. At the age of 17, she had a tumor in her eye which was benign.

“It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realize that I needed to grab the life I wanted,” she told the outlet.

Despite her fear, she said it was the tumor that made her realize she wanted to study acting. The actress underwent non-invasive surgery to remove it and calls herself “lucky to have a face.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Claire Foy on Breastfeeding Between Takes of The Crown & Her Advice for the Actress Replacing Her

“I was a bit like Cyclops and it was all a bit scary,” she shared. “I was on steroids for about a year and a half afterwards [and it] makes you put on a lot of weight and have really bad skin.”

PEOPLE has reached out to representatives for the couple but has yet to hear a response.

Foy, 33, is now preparing for her role in First Man as Janet Armstrong, the wife of Neal Armstrong (Ryan Gosling). She will also play Lisbeth Salander in the upcoming The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

The actress recently won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in The Crown.