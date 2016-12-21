Stabler and Benson, Back Together! Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Have Holiday Reunion

Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson are back together!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit faves Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Tuesday, for a holiday selfie that’s sure to fuel “Bensler” fanfic for weeks to come.

The former costars took to Instagram to share their happy hangout — Meloni first sharing the pic on his account with the caption “Friends at Xmas.”

Hargitay reposted the smiling shot, with a slew of hashtags: “#ChrisMas #ChrisKringle #AVeryBenslerChristmas #TheChrisWhoStoleChristmas #HomeMeloni #HolidayClassics #BenslerTogether.”

The two lead the first 12 seasons of SVU together, but split up as fictional partners when Meloni left the long-running series in 2011. Hargitay remains on the show, which is now in its 18th season.

They’ve remained close in real life — reuniting most recently in March for another adorable selfie.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns Jan. 4 (at 9 p.m. EST) on NBC.