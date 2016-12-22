Your Ultimate Guide to This Holiday Weekend’s TV Marathons

The holidays are here, and in between the cookies and presents we’re all going to want one thing: some good (and not so good) TV.

With Christmas and Hanukkah just a few sleeps away, we’ve gathered all the TV show and movie marathons over the weekend so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies during downtime.

As is the annual tradition, A Christmas Story will play on repeatedly Dec. 24–25 so you’ll never miss a beat of little Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder B.B. gun. For those who prefer to watch their usual TV shows, favorites like Will & Grace and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will have their own marathons. (Note: All listings below are ET.)

Friday, Dec. 23

TBS/TNT

8 p.m.-noon: A Christmas Story

FXM

3:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: 1950s and ’60s comedies —

3:30 a.m.: Wake Me When It’s Over

6 a.m.: John Goldfarb, Please Come Home

7:40 a.m.: Way… Way Out

9:30 a.m. :The Pleasure Seekers

11:20 a.m.: A Flea in Her Ear

12:55 p.m.: Beloved Infidel

ION

9-11 a.m.: Criminal Minds

WEtv

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Will & Grace

Lifetime

8 a.m.-noon: Christmas movies —

8 a.m.: Holly’s Holiday

10 a.m.: The Santa Con

12 p.m.: Kristin’s Christmas Past

2 p.m.: A Snow Globe Christmas

4 p.m.: All I Want for Christmas

6 p.m.: All About Christmas Eve

8 p.m.: Last Chance for Christmas

10:02 p.m.: 12 Men of Christmas

Oxygen

3-10 p.m.: Snapped

USA

2:04 a.m.-8 p.m.: Law & Order

Saturday, Dec. 24

FXM

3 a.m.-3 p.m.: 1940s musicals —

3 a.m.: Weekend in Havana

4:25 a.m.: That Night in Rio

6 a.m.: Wintertime

7:25 a.m.: If I’m Lucky

8:45 a.m.: Weekend in Havana

10:10 a.m.: That Night in Rio

11:45 a.m.: The Gang’s All Here

1:30 p.m.: Something for the Boys

Freeform

7 a.m.-12 a.m. Christmas movies —

7 a.m.: Jack Frost

8:05 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:40 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:15 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:20 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:25 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:30 p.m.: The Polar Express

5:35 p.m.: The Santa Claus

7:40 p.m.: Elf

9:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:55 p.m.: Scrooged

ION

9 a.m.-12 a.m. Christmas movies —

9 a.m.: Christmas Mail

11 a.m.: A Cinderella Christmas

1 p.m.: Christmas with the Andersons

3 p.m.: A Firehouse Christmas

5 p.m.: A Husband for Christmas

7 p.m.: A Christmas in Vermont

9 p.m.: A Golden Christmas

11 p.m.: A Golden Christmas 2

Esquire

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Getaway

5-10 p.m.: Knife Fight

MTV

6 a.m.-12 a.m.: Ridiculousness

TV Land

3 a.m.-4 p.m.: Roseanne

VH1

9: 30 a.m-5: 30 p.m.: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WEtv

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Will & Grace

Lifetime

Noon-Midnight: Christmas movies —

Noon: On Strike for Christmas

2 p.m.: A Christmas Wedding Date

4 p.m.: Christmas on the Bayou

6 p.m.: Dear Secret Santa

8 p.m.: The Flight Before Christmas

10:02 p.m.: A Gift Wrapped Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 25

TBS/TNT

Midnight-8 p.m.: A Christmas Story

FXM

3 p.m.-Midnight: A Christmas Carol

AMC

Noon-Midnight: Westerns —

Noon: The Cowboys

3 p.m.: The Outlaw Josey Wales

6 p.m.: El Dorado

9 p.m.: Big Jake

11:30 p.m.: Rio Bravo

Freeform

9:10 a.m.-Midnight: Christmas movies —

9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:20 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:25 p.m.: The Polar Express

3:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:35 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus

5:40 p.m.: Elf

7:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9: 55 p.m.: Scrooged

ION

1-6 p.m.: Leverage

Esquire

8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Beowulf

TV Land

8:24 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Golden Girls

Lifetime

11 a.m.-Midnight: Christmas movies —

11 a.m.: Noel

1 p.m.: Finding Mrs. Claus

3 p.m.: The Christmas Gift

5 p.m.: Christmas in the City

7 p.m.: Dear Santa

9 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

11:02 p.m.: Dear Santa

WGN America

9 a.m.-11 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos