Your Ultimate Guide to This Holiday Weekend’s TV Marathons

The holidays are here, and in between the cookies and presents we’re all going to want one thing: some good (and not so good) TV.
With Christmas and Hanukkah just a few sleeps away, we’ve gathered all the TV show and movie marathons over the weekend so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies during downtime.
As is the annual tradition, A Christmas Story will play on repeatedly Dec. 24–25 so you’ll never miss a beat of little Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder B.B. gun. For those who prefer to watch their usual TV shows, favorites like Will & Grace and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will have their own marathons. (Note: All listings below are ET.)
Friday, Dec. 23
TBS/TNT
8 p.m.-noon: A Christmas Story
FXM
3:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: 1950s and ’60s comedies —
3:30 a.m.: Wake Me When It’s Over
6 a.m.: John Goldfarb, Please Come Home
7:40 a.m.: Way… Way Out
9:30 a.m. :The Pleasure Seekers
11:20 a.m.: A Flea in Her Ear
12:55 p.m.: Beloved Infidel
ION
9-11 a.m.: Criminal Minds
WEtv
10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Will & Grace
Lifetime
8 a.m.-noon: Christmas movies —
8 a.m.: Holly’s Holiday
10 a.m.: The Santa Con
12 p.m.: Kristin’s Christmas Past
2 p.m.: A Snow Globe Christmas
4 p.m.: All I Want for Christmas
6 p.m.: All About Christmas Eve
8 p.m.: Last Chance for Christmas
10:02 p.m.: 12 Men of Christmas
Oxygen
3-10 p.m.: Snapped
USA
2:04 a.m.-8 p.m.: Law & Order
Saturday, Dec. 24
FXM
3 a.m.-3 p.m.: 1940s musicals —
3 a.m.: Weekend in Havana
4:25 a.m.: That Night in Rio
6 a.m.: Wintertime
7:25 a.m.: If I’m Lucky
8:45 a.m.: Weekend in Havana
10:10 a.m.: That Night in Rio
11:45 a.m.: The Gang’s All Here
1:30 p.m.: Something for the Boys
Freeform
7 a.m.-12 a.m. Christmas movies —
7 a.m.: Jack Frost
8:05 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:40 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:15 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:20 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:25 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:30 p.m.: The Polar Express
5:35 p.m.: The Santa Claus
7:40 p.m.: Elf
9:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:55 p.m.: Scrooged
ION
9 a.m.-12 a.m. Christmas movies —
9 a.m.: Christmas Mail
11 a.m.: A Cinderella Christmas
1 p.m.: Christmas with the Andersons
3 p.m.: A Firehouse Christmas
5 p.m.: A Husband for Christmas
7 p.m.: A Christmas in Vermont
9 p.m.: A Golden Christmas
11 p.m.: A Golden Christmas 2
Esquire
7 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Getaway
5-10 p.m.: Knife Fight
MTV
6 a.m.-12 a.m.: Ridiculousness
TV Land
3 a.m.-4 p.m.: Roseanne
VH1
9: 30 a.m-5: 30 p.m.: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
WEtv
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Will & Grace
Lifetime
Noon-Midnight: Christmas movies —
Noon: On Strike for Christmas
2 p.m.: A Christmas Wedding Date
4 p.m.: Christmas on the Bayou
6 p.m.: Dear Secret Santa
8 p.m.: The Flight Before Christmas
10:02 p.m.: A Gift Wrapped Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 25
TBS/TNT
Midnight-8 p.m.: A Christmas Story
FXM
3 p.m.-Midnight: A Christmas Carol
AMC
Noon-Midnight: Westerns —
Noon: The Cowboys
3 p.m.: The Outlaw Josey Wales
6 p.m.: El Dorado
9 p.m.: Big Jake
11:30 p.m.: Rio Bravo
Freeform
9:10 a.m.-Midnight: Christmas movies —
9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:20 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
1:25 p.m.: The Polar Express
3:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:35 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus
5:40 p.m.: Elf
7:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9: 55 p.m.: Scrooged
ION
1-6 p.m.: Leverage
Esquire
8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Beowulf
TV Land
8:24 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Golden Girls
Lifetime
11 a.m.-Midnight: Christmas movies —
11 a.m.: Noel
1 p.m.: Finding Mrs. Claus
3 p.m.: The Christmas Gift
5 p.m.: Christmas in the City
7 p.m.: Dear Santa
9 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
11:02 p.m.: Dear Santa
WGN America
9 a.m.-11 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos