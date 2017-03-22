Christine Evangelista Reveals What It's Like Working with Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead

No Negan nightmares here! According to Christine Evangelista, working with Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead is actually a dream.

“Jeffrey’s awesome,” Evangelista, 30, told PEOPLE Now of the actor, who plays the infamous Negan on the hit AMC show.

“[He’s an] unbelievable actor,” she added. “I mean, there’s not one scene that goes by where he’s not doing a four-page monologue!”

And according to the actress, the whole cast is basically one big happy family.

“The whole cast is incredible. It’s one of the best working experiences,” she said. “Everyone is so passionate about it — so grateful — and they work so hard. Really, everyone gets along.”

“I remember my first day on set there,” she recalled. “You walk in the lunch room and everyone’s eating together. Everyone’s like: ‘Come, come join us and sit down!’ Everyone just sits together and works together and eats together — that’s a rarity.”

And in case you were wondering how scary filming all those scenes actually is, it turns out it can get pretty spooky.

“I mean, the sets are legit. The makeup is on another level,” said Evangelista. “So you feel very present in the moment, especially if you’re filming in the woods — even some of the sets. Like, the world of The Sanctuary is a gloomy place, and you feel that. It’s very real.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on AMC.