Christine Baranski Gets Recognized More as 'Leonard's Mom!' from The Big Bang Theory Than Any of Her Roles

Christine Baranski is used to fans approaching her on the street but she’s always surprised when most of them say the same thing to her.

“More often than not, they point to me and say, ‘Leonard’s mother!’ even though I appear infrequently as her on The Big Bang Theory,” Baranski tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The show is just such a megahit. There are worse things to be called, believe me.”

Baranski, 64, who is currently starring as attorney Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, has been enjoying working on the new series, which is available on CBS All Access. “It’s so funny, I hailed a cab and I got into one that had my picture on the top of it,” she says. “I just had to stand back, get my cell phone out and ask the driver to wait because I was like, ‘This is a once in a lifetime!’ “

“When I got to my apartment, I pulled my doorman over and said, ‘Take a picture of me in the cab!’ ” she continues, laughing. “He didn’t understand and I was like, ‘Look up!’ Yeah, this was a happy arrival home. Most days aren’t like that.”

The actress says she’s learned to appreciate such moments in her career — and life. “When it happens, you have to ride that lovely wave in because usually you are just paddling out,” she adds. “I am very good at standing back and saying, ‘This is a moment to remember.’ “