Christina and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter Taylor’s Birthday Together: ‘I’m So Lucky’

It’s all about their family.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa reunited on Friday to celebrate their daughter Taylor’s 7th birthday. The mother of two shared a touching photo of herself, Taylor and her ex Tarek standing close together and smiling at the camera.

“Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese …. Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful. Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I’m so lucky to be your mama. Love you more than the 🌝🌙⭐️,” Christina wrote in the caption.

Tarek shared the same photo on his Instagram account, writing “Happy 7th B-Day to my BIG girl!!!! UGH she’s growing so fast!!! I was so excited when mommy brought donuts to class….than realized she didn’t have enough for me.”

The Flip or Flop star, 36, shared a series of photos the night before Taylor’s birthday of their father-daughter date night.

DATE NIGHT!!! I can't believe my baby girl turns 7 tomorrow😥. LOL she said "Daddy you better dress up fancy". SWIPE to see the date night photos!!! OMG I'm obsessed with this girl! #truelove A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Tarek and Christina, 34, also co-parent their 2-year-old son Brayden.

The former couple quietly separated in May 2016 following an incident involving a gun and revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in December that they had split.

In August, Christina submitted her divorce documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup from Tarek and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Since their separation, they have dated other people, and Christina has been steadily seeing businessman Doug Spedding, 55, who she was linked to before her marriage to Tarek.