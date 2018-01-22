Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa Finalize Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have finalized their divorce, PEOPLE confirms.

The Flip or Flop stars split publicly in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been married for seven years and have two children together (daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2), had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

Christina, 34, submitted her divorce documents in August, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Since the split, they have been amicably raising their kids together as they continue to film their hit HGTV show. The two are also co-executive producers on Chi-Town Flop, which follows husband-and-wife team Bryan and Maira Segal as they transform homes in the Windy City using the same model as Tarek and Christina’s successful series.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” Tarek, 34, told PEOPLE in August of the former couple’s dynamic as business partners. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”

Last fall, they both took to Instagram to share how they’ve bounced back from their lowest point, posting emotional quotes and messages.

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” reads an excerpt from the pastor David Crosby’s book Your Pain is Changing You, shared by Christina. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do. To suffer, that is common to all. To suffer and still keep your composure, your faith, and your smile, that is remarkable.”

She captioned the post simply, “Couldn’t agree more,” adding “#keepthefaith.” Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Tarek shared a quote from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling which read: “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” (The writer was famously down on her luck before selling her first Potter book.)

“This quote really stood out to me,” he told his followers. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight….when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair.” (In addition to his divorce, the star has battled cancer twice.)

After the split, Christina dated businessman Doug Spedding, to whom she was linked before her marriage to Tarek. The two called it quits in October as he entered rehab for addiction issues.

She is currently dating British TV presenter Ant Anstead.