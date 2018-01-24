Christina and Tarek El Moussa are determined to co-parent peacefully.

The Flip or Flop stars, who share daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, finalized their divorce this week, and according to the judgment obtained by The Blast, they’ve agreed to not make “any disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other party in the presence of the minor children or either of them.”

The judgment also states that Tarek and Christina, both 34, “shall not permit the minor children to be in any place where any person (regardless of whether such person is a relative, friend or significant other) is making disparaging or derogatory remarks about the other party.”

The judgment also outlines the couple’s full custody arrangement, which stipulates that they will share joint legal and physical custody of the kids, with equal parenting time.

Tarek will have custody of the kids Wednesday through Saturday, as well as the third weekend of every month. Christina will have custody Saturday through Wednesday, as well as the first weekend of every month.

Christina and Tarek are each allowed to take the kids on two seven-day summer vacations, either consecutively or non-consecutively. (They must exchange their respective vacation days on or before May 1 of each year, and the vacationing parent must provide the other parent with the itinerary and contact information no later than two weeks before the scheduled trip.)

They split the holidays evenly, alternating who gets the kids on Easter Sunday, the Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas each year.

The judgment also states that neither parent can move the kids out of Orange County with permission of the other, or a court order.

The HGTV stars split publicly in December 2016 following a dramatic incident involving a gun and a 911 call. The couple, who had been married for seven years, had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

Since the split, they have been amicably raising their kids together as they continue to film their hit HGTV show. The two are also co-executive producers on Chi-Town Flop, which follows husband-and-wife team Bryan and Maira Segal as they transform homes in the Windy City using the same model as Tarek and Christina’s successful series.