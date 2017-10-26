How Christina and Tarek El Moussa Are Balancing Filming and Coparenting Despite Their Ongoing Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa continue to remain a team on and off screen.

The pair — who committed to continue filming HGTV’s Flip or Flop following their December divorce announcement — haven’t let their personal issues get in the way of shooting the hit renovation show.

The El Moussas were spotted working together in Yorba Linda, California, on Oct. 19, the day after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Christina, 34, had split from boyfriend Doug Spedding.

“They get along for the sake of the kids and the business,” an El Moussa source tells PEOPLE of the estranged couple in this week’s issue.

Tarek, 36, has boasted on Instagram that the upcoming seventh season of Flip or Flop “may be our best season yet.”

“WE ARE ON FIRE!!!” he wrote Oct. 19 of his teamwork with his ex. “another season 7 Flip or Flop house is done!!! We are working as hard as possible to bring you the best show possible!”

In addition to smiling for the cameras, the El Moussas are moving forward with producing Chi-Town Flip, the first launch from the production company they formed prior to separating. They’re also amicably raising their daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2.

“They’ve had the same understanding for a year in terms of coparenting,” the insider says.

The exes celebrated Taylor’s Sept. 22 birthday together and took her to an Anaheim Ducks hockey game in California in early October.

Though the duo haven’t reached a divorce settlement yet (in August, Christina sought to deny Tarek’s request for spousal support and asked for joint custody of their two children), the source says one thing is clear: “They’re definitely not getting back together.”