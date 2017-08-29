Christina Milian is ready to party like it’s 1990!

The singer is joining former *NSYNC member Lance Bass as host of the new MTV series 90’s House, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

90’s House is a new competition show that places 12 millennial housemates in a ’90s-inspired home, forcing the contestants to officially unplug their modern-day devices.

On each episode, opponents will face elimination by competing in various ’90s-themed challenges featuring catch phrases, fashion and technology only from that decade. In addition to a Mazda Miata and two VIP tickets on a ’90s cruise, the winner will pocket $90,000.

Guests stars on the series include Mario Lopez, Michelle Williams, Joey Fatone, Marques Houston, Tyson Beckford, Bill Bellamy and Joey Lawrence.

See the complete cast below.

Chase, 24, (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Small Town Boy. Dancer. Model.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Full House & Boy Bands

Devin, 24 (Washington, DC)

Smooth Talker. BBall Player. Ladies’ Man.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Power Rangers & LL Cool J

Jenielle, 27 (Bronx, New York)

Drama Free. Music Lover. Mama’s Girl.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Family Matters & Janet Jackson

Lexus, 23 (Radford, Virginia)

Insta Addict. Fashionista. Southern Belle.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Buffy & the Bitchin clothes

Mark, 29 (Astoria, New York)

Nerd. Tech Trainer. Strategist.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Nickelodeon & *NSYNC

Patrick, 21 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Pretty Boy. Fitspo. Hopeless Romantic.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Tupac & Cartoons

Prince, 26 (Atlanta, Georgia)

King Of Shade. Fashion Icon. Tough Competitor.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Home Alone & 90s Jams

Sierra, 23 (Akron, Ohio)

Beauty. Brains. Boy Magnet.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Saved By The Bell & Spice Girls

Sha-Monique, 24 (Long Island, New York)

Fierce. Fun. Fearless.

#Ultimate90sObsession: Destiny’s Child & TLC

Shannon, 22 (Plymouth, Massachusetts)

Rapper. Feminist. Activist.

#Ultimate90sObsession: Biggie Smalls & Grunge

Travana, 25 (Seattle, Washington)

Mother. Sass Queen. Snake Hater.

#Ultimate90sObsession: Dr. Dre & Nirvana

William, 27 (Long Island, New York)

90’s Shop Owner. New Yorker. Vintage Lover.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Fresh Prince & Throwback Tees

90’s House premieres Sept. 26 at 11 p.m. ET on MTV.