Christina El Moussa is the proud mama of two children, but does she want to add a third kid to her family?

The Flip or Flop star sat down with E!’s Daily Pop to discusse her relationship with her new beau — and revealed whether or not she plans to grow her brood in the future.

“Have you thought about ever having a third child down the line?” host Carissa Culiner asked the reality star.

“I got lucky — I have one of each. And I’m done,” said Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2, with ex Tarek El Moussa.

My kindergarten grad 👩🏼‍🎓 #timeflies A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The former couple quietly separated in May 2016 following a bizarre incident involving a gun and revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in December that they had split.

In August, Christina submitted her divorce documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup from Tarek, 35, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Since their split, the duo have dated other people, and Christina, 34, has been steadily seeing businessman Doug Spedding, 55, who she was linked to before her marriage to Tarek.

“Doug and I are doing great. He actually has six kids. He has two twins that are girls — they’re 10. Taylor loves them. They got along really well,” Christina told Daily Pop. “We’re both kind of low-key, and we like to barbecue, swim at my house, go out on the boat, watch hockey games.”

WATCH: Inside Christina El Moussa’s New ‘Low-Key’ Romance

But how does Tarek feel about her new relationship?

“Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s relationships at all,” Christina said.

In a recent interview with GoodHousekeeping.com, Christina opened up about her reality following her split last year, including how she’s personally changed.

“If something is on my mind, you’re gonna know,” Christina shared. “Because me and Tarek lost that communication, completely, and it’s so hard to get it back once it’s gone.”

“I’m very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason,” she told the publication of running into her old flame Spedding last spring.

“It just felt right,” she added.