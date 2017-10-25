Christina El Moussa Is Being 'Very Supportive' of Ex Doug Spedding as He's in Rehab: 'She Speaks With Doug Daily'

Christina El Moussa has returned to work filming Flip or Flop with estranged husband Tarek, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about her ex-boyfriend, Doug Spedding.

An El Moussa source confirmed Christina’s split from the bussinessman to PEOPLE last week and explained that that the parting of ways came as Spedding, who has six children from previous relationships, entered in-patient rehab for his addiction issues.

“Christina cares about Doug and his children, and she is thankful he’s made the decision to get help,” the insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She feels strongly that it’s never too late to make a change and is being very supportive.”

The HGTV star had dated Spedding, 55, before tying the knot with Tarek, and was spotted with the auto dealer again this summer following the El Moussas’ December announcement that they were divorcing after seven years of marriage. And despite since splitting from Spedding, Christina remains in his corner.

“She speaks with Doug daily,” the El Moussa source says.

As recently as September, Christina said she and Spedding were “doing great,” adding to E!’s Daily Pop, “We’re both kind of low-key, and we like to barbecue, swim at my house, go out on the boat, watch hockey games.”

The two went on a romantic boat outing in Newport Beach, California, for Independence Day just after their relationship restarted.

“They’re just taking it slow and enjoying their time together,” an insider said at the time. “Christina respects that he is a great father; he’s always present when it comes to his children and isn’t distracted by his phone and social media.”

Now in the wake of Christina’s breakup, the El Moussas were spotted filming together in Yorba Linda, California, on Oct. 19.