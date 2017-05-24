Christina El Moussa‘s toddler son is “doing great” a day after he fell into the family’s pool on Monday.

A source close to the Flip or Flop star tells PEOPLE that 1-year-old Brayden El Moussa, “is doing great and is happy and laughing as usual” following the incident.

While at home on Monday, the HGTV star’s youngest child fell into the swimming pool while he was under the care of a nanny, TMZ first reported. Upon returning home, Christina, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Taylor, took Brayden to the hospital.

“Christina wanted to be overly cautious by taking him to the hospital because she does not take this incident lightly,” adds the source.

In April Christina, who who quietly separated from her husband Tarek last May, spent Easter in Maui with her two children, where they met the Easter bunny and got in some beach time.

Although the reality star couple is proceeding with their divorce, Tarek says they are splitting custody of their children “pretty much 50-50″ and it has been announced they have signed on for more episodes of their hit HGTV series Flip or Flop.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina told PEOPLE in a exclusive statement in April. Added Tarek: “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.”