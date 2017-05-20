New Ink! Christina El Moussa Gets Tattoo Honoring Her Kids — See the Photo

Christina El Moussa is taking the love she has for her kids one step further.

The Flip or Flop star got a new tattoo on Thursday with the birth dates of her children, Taylor Reese, 6½, and Brayden James, 1½, inked on her forearm.

“Been wanting this for a long time… no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames,” she wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram.

El Moussa, 33, signed on for more episodes of Flip or Flop along with ex Tarek El Moussa in April, despite their divorce proceedings. The couple split in May 2016, and Tarek filed for divorce in January.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Flip or Flop’s’ Christina El Moussa on How Her Marriage Fell Apart: ‘We Weren’t Even Driving to Set Together’

They have remained amicable exes, co-parenting their two kids and filming new episodes for their hit HGTV show.

Christina recently told E!’s Daily Pop that they have gotten along and things are going well for them.

“We’re actually really good,” Christina explained. “We’ve been separated for almost a year now. We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

As for their onset dynamic, Christina said everything is “very light.”

“But this time we’re going to incorporate what we’re each doing in our own lives in the show so I think it’ll be good,” she added.