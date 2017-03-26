Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Glamorous New Photo

Fans may know Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa for the casual looks she wears on her hit HGTV show, but the 33-year-old recently revealed that she can pump up the glamour when she wants to.

The Orange County, California, TV star shared a snap to Instagram Saturday from a shoot with photographer Damir K. In the photo, she’s outfitted in a fitted black dress by Walter Mendez, featuring a high neckline, delicate gold detailing and keyhole chest cutout.

“When I was asked by the super talented @damir_k to do a photoshoot you can bet I went for it,” El Moussa captioned the shot. “@damir_k you are the best in the industry.”

When I was asked by the super talented @damir_k to do a photoshoot you can bet I went for it. @damir_k you are the best in the industry 💯. Gorgeous dress @waltercollection makeup @pinkdustcosmetics hair @shanrbeauty A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

The television star and mother-of-two gave a sneak peek at her ensemble earlier this month, posting a photo of herself from the back while attending a fitting.

“Playing dress up at the most beautiful showroom ever- @waltercollection with @damir_k,” she wrote to accompany the photo. “So excited about this upcoming shoot.”

Playing dress up at the most beautiful showroom ever- @waltercollection with @damir_k … so excited about this upcoming shoot… ❤️💃🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

El Moussa’s fashion choices have been highly talked about as of late. Earlier this week, she shared cute snaps on Instagram of herself with daughter Taylor Reese, 6½, in matching two-piece lavender swimsuits.

The TV star also recently opened about her divorce and how fitness has helped her deal with the stress.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” the fit mom, who also shares 19-month-old son Brayden James with her ex Tarek El Moussa, told PEOPLE this week. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going.”