Christina El Moussa Gets Real About Dating After Divorce and Life as a Single Mom

Christina El Moussa is single and feeling great!

The 33-year-old Flip or Flop star announced her split from her husband of seven years, Tarek, in a joint statement to PEOPLE in December, noting a shocking incident involving a gun at their home in May.

Since the couple’s split nearly a year ago, El Moussa has been dating other people but says that getting into a new relationship is not a priority right now.

“I’m focusing my energy on myself and my children,” she tells PEOPLE.

And the realtor’s focus on herself and her health is definitely paying off!

The mother of two — she shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 19 months, with Tarek — showed off her super fit figure in a bikini campaign shoot for L*Space, and recently shot some ultra glamorous photos with photographer Damir K, which she posted on Instagram.

“I’m feeling fabulous and can’t wait to see what the rest of this year has in store for me,” the HGTV star says. “I have some exciting projects in the works!”

El Moussa recently opened up about the positive impact that exercise has had on her life and revealed to PEOPLE that working out — specifically running and yoga — has helped get her through her divorce.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” she said.

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” said El Moussa. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

