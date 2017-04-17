'Maui Life'! Christina El Moussa Celebrates Easter in Sunny Hawaii with Her Kids

It was a tropical Easter for Christina El Moussa and her kiddies this year.

The Flip or Flop star jetted off to Hawaii for the April holiday with her two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor, and 1-year-old son Braydon. While on vacation, the reality star made sure to share a handful of adorable family photos to her Instagram.

“Maui days are the best days,” Christina captioned a snap of her and Taylor.

Maui days are the best days ☀️🌈 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Happy Easter 🐰💙🙌🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Happy Easter 🐰💙🙌🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

After a day full of Easter festivities, Christina managed to get a little downtime for some bubbly.

It's 5 o'clock here #mauilife @veuveclicquot A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Christina, who quietly separated from her husband Tarek last May, recently told PEOPLE that it wasn’t easy to explain the couple’s split to their daughter.

“At first, we just tried to be really vague,” Christina, who also has son Brayden with Tarek, admitted. “We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.”

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” she added. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”