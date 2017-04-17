'Maui Life'! Christina El Moussa Celebrates Easter in Sunny Hawaii with Her Kids

It was a tropical Easter for Christina El Moussa and her kiddies this year.
The Flip or Flop star jetted off to Hawaii for the April holiday with her two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor, and 1-year-old son Braydon. While on vacation, the reality star made sure to share a handful of adorable family photos to her Instagram.
“Maui days are the best days,” Christina captioned a snap of her and Taylor.
After a day full of Easter festivities, Christina managed to get a little downtime for some bubbly.
Christina, who quietly separated from her husband Tarek last May, recently told PEOPLE that it wasn’t easy to explain the couple’s split to their daughter.
“At first, we just tried to be really vague,” Christina, who also has son Brayden with Tarek, admitted. “We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.”
“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” she added. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”