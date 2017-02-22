Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa opens up about her very public divorce and why she’s “genuinely happy” for the first time in years. Subscribe now for the exclusive interview — only in PEOPLE!

Christina El Moussa is opening up for the first time since her secret split from ex-husband Tarek nearly a year ago, and the Flip or Flop star reveals that although she’s currently dating, the allegations that she was unfaithful on her husband of seven years before their split are completely false.

“Those rumors have really bothered me,” she tells PEOPLE of hearing rumors of her alleged infidelity. “It’s completely false and couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Though the HGTV star, who wed Tarek in 2009, has been photographed with contractor Gary Anderson, Christina insists that she’s single and a new relationship is the furthest thing from her mind.

“Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives,” she admits of discussing their new romances with each other. “It is what it is, and we are going through a divorce and we will be dating other people.”

The reality couple — who share daughter Taylor, 6, and son Braydon, 18 months — officially separated in May 2016 and continue to film their hit show with Christina admitting that she only wants what’s best for their family.

“I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and hope he’s happy,” she says.

—With BRITTANY KING