Christina El Moussa Returns to Work with Ex-Husband Tarek After Splitting from Boyfriend Doug Spedding

A year and a half after splitting, Christina and Tarek El Moussa still have a strong professional relationship.

The Flip or Flop stars were spotted working together in Yorba Linda, California, on Thursday, as news broke that Christina, 34, had split from her boyfriend Doug Spedding, 55.

In Touch first reported that Christina had ended her romance with the businessman, who has entered an in-patient rehabilitation center for addiction issues.

A source confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE, saying Christina “supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery.”

Christina and Spedding had been dating since this summer. In July, PEOPLE reported that the pair, who were linked before her marriage to Tarek, had reconnected.

“Their children are only a few years apart, so they’ve been doing a lot of activities with the kids: ice skating, swimming, BBQs, just low-key stuff at home,” a source said about Christina and Spedding, who is a father of six. “Christina respects that he is a great father; he’s always present when it comes to his children and isn’t distracted by his phone and social media. They’re just taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”

Christina and Tarek, 36, quietly separated in May 2016 following a bizarre incident involving a gun.

She submitted her divorce documents in August, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children: daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2.

They continue to film Flip or Flop together.

The two are also co-executive producers on Chi-Town Flop, which follows husband-and-wife team Bryan and Maira Segal as they transform homes in the Windy City using the same model as Tarek and Christina’s successful series.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” Tarek told PEOPLE in August of the former couple’s dynamic as business partners. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”