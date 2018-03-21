Christina Aguilera and RuPaul Serve Face on the Drag Race Runway for Season 10 Premiere

Christina Aguilera is swinging by RuPaul’s Drag Race on Thursday for the first time to help judge the season 10 premiere, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at her drag-tastic appearance.

The 37-year-old “Come on Over (All I Want Is You)” singer, who affectionately goes by XTina, is a perfect choice for “season X” of Drag Race — and she appears to be serving glamor on the runway.

In the pic, Aguilera stands next to glamazon supermodel of the world RuPaul, wearing a sparkling crystal gown. The 5′ 2″ beauty accessorizes her look with a pink fur sole, a bold red lip and a baby pink wig.

RuPaul, 57, towers over her in a black and white skin-tight jumpsuit, black earrings and a white wig.

Aguilera’s appearance comes a after fellow music icon (and “Do What You Want” duet partner) Lady Gaga kicked off season 9 with her own visit to the judge’s table.

“It’s showtime!” Aguilera tweeted in March alongside a short preview of her belting a huge note on the Drag Race main stage. “Let’s go girls.”

On this season of Drag Race, 14 contestants will be competing for the crown.

“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11 years old when we first launched Drag Race,” RuPaul said in a statement of the fresh batch of queens. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race.”

In addition to Aguilera, the premiere will include Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Jinkx Monsoon, Chad Michaels, Kim Chi, Adore Delano, Laganja Estranja, Morgan McMichaels, Jujubee and Detox.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 premieres Thursday (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.