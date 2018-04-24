Chrissy Teigen Wants Out of Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes' Feud: 'Keep This Mess to Yourselves'

Chrissy Teigen is tapping out of this feud.

The supermodel/Bravo superfan somehow found herself tangled up in the crossfires of a nasty battle between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — and now, she wants out.

“Ok I’m done with this,” she tweeted in response to a Bravo article about the drama Tuesday. “I’ve talked to Kim as much as I’ve talked to NeNe. As a fan. I love the show. As much as I love the show, I’m not on it for a reason, please remove me from this narrative. I don’t do teams. Especially when I haven’t spent any quality time with either person and don’t genuinely know the people.”

“I am a fan and a viewer and y’all can keep this mess to yourselves please,” she continued, adding a crying-tears-of-laughter emoji.

Teigen, 32, went on to insist that she has no bad blood with either Zolciak-Biermann, 39, or Leakes, 50.

“For the record, any interaction I’ve had with Kim or NeNe has been delightful. And hilarious. All the Housewives, really,” she said. “There was only one Vanderpumper that needed a good push back down to earth. Actually, two Vanderpumpers. One is barely on. Thank God.”

From left: Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Chrissy Teigen, NeNe Leakes Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The ongoing feud between the RHOA stars has played out in detail this season. The tension first flared up last fall after Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle, 21, alleged she found cockroaches in Leakes’ home, which fueled a slew of public back-and-forth insults — including Leakes’ insistence that Kim and Brielle are both “racists.”

Teigen got roped into the feud after Leakes and her fellow Housewives brought up an incident in May where Zolciak-Biermann tweeted at Teigen asking for tickets to an upcoming concert put on by Teigen’s husband John Legend.

“@chrissyteigen sooo [your] hubby is coming to ATL May 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED [with] him!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote of her 5-year-old son, then bringing up her eldest daughter, quipping: “Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.”

“Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show,” Teigen responded. “[Just kidding] it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral.”

During a heated argument earlier this season, the RHOA ladies accused Zolciak-Biermann of “pimping out” her daughter for tickets — and the incident was once again brought up on part 3 of the reunion, which aired on Sunday, with Zolciak-Biermann insisting the tweet was in jest and that she and Teigen are friends.

So what does Teigen make of it all?

“I did not give two s—ts about the tweet about tickets and Brielle,” Teigen tweeted Tuesday. “I took it as an obvious joke (whether it offended you or not) and we really let it go way further than necessary. Would have gave NeNe tickets too but apparently the music ain’t that good and she didn’t ask. Lol.”

Teigen had previously addressed her and Legend’s storyline on the show during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February.

“It almost went to actual blows over John tickets. It was so cool!” she said with a laugh. “I wanted to jump in and defend Kim. I wanted to be like: ‘Yeah, we are friends, we text and she came to the show and we’re friendly.’ But I got scared. Honestly, I’m scared to jump into any Atlanta fight, truly.”