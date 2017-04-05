Chrissy Teigen Suffers Large Thigh Bruise on Lip Sync Battle — See Her Dark 'Battle Scar'

Chrissy Teigen can now add stunt master to her list of duties on Lip Sync Battle.

The professional model took to Twitter on Tuesday to show off a large, dark bruise that she suffered while working on the Spike series.

In the image, the Lip Sync Battle commentator sits with her legs bent and shows off the bruise, which is on her upper right thigh.

“I now do stunts #lipsyncbattlescar #iflew,” Teigen, 31, quipped in her tweet.

Last month, 31-year-old Teigen returned to tape for the popular show with her husband John Legend and their 11-month-old baby girl Luna Simone showing their support.

“Back on set for #lipsyncbattle season 3B!” Teigen captioned a photo of Legend, 38, lounging on their floor with Luna, while both father and daughter sported huge smiles.

The show, which is hosted by rapper and actor LL Cool J, first premiered in April 2015, and has been renewed for a fourth season sometime in 2018.

New episodes of Lip Sync Battle return April 20 on Spike.