Chrissy Teigen Weighs in on Logan Paul Controversy: 'I'm Not Telling You to Forgive Him'

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to condemn the actions of YouTube personality Logan Paul’s controversial video depicting the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan — but her tweets have sparked their own backlash.

“Re: Logan Paul, something I always think about is when people make…ethical mistakes, as in, not-illegal, should we really be trying I ruin their lives and end their careers or accept the apology, personally make a choice to stop watching, and move on,” she began.

“An example I have is with a certain clothing company,” she continued. “Years ago the designers said things I personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply…never wear or purchase again instead of trying to ‘end them.’ ”

Teigen clarified her position in follow-up tweets, pointing out that many of those slamming the YouTube star don’t know what it’s like to receive a massive onslaught of hate online.

“I’m not saying what he did wasn’t sick and stupid and his videos aren’t or haven’t been stupid, I’m saying…a lot of you don’t know what it’s like to have a campaign to end your entire being,” she said.

Paul —a 22-year-old social media star who boasts 15 million followers on YouTube and has endorsement deals with HBO and Pepsi — came under fire on Sunday for posting a graphic 15-minute video capturing disturbing content, including footage of what appeared to be a dead body with the face blurred out. It was filmed in Aokigahara, a forest at Mount Fuji’s base that is often referred to as “suicide forest” due to the high number of suicides that occur there. Logan has since deleted the video and apologized.

Some fans accused Teigen of seeming too sympathetic of Paul.

“Oh no girl this is a bad take…” wrote one Twitter user.

“You’re right,” responded Teigen, 32. “No conversations allowed. Let’s end him.”

“I think I’m talking to the wrong audience here,” she added. “Not many of you guys will ever understand the campaign to END YOU…some of you are the enders and there is no conversation allowed (which I now clearly see).”

“You are completely allowed to hate him,” she continued. “I’m not saying you can’t. But how long can we try to ruin somebody for?”

As fans continued to criticize Teigen, she insisted: “I didn’t. Say. I wasn’t. Offended. I said we need to stop watching.”

“Not watching will inevitably lead to a ‘loss’ of his career that was based of social media in the first place,” she continued. “I am for this, I just think people could ease up on the ‘ruining lives’ part.”

“I’m not concerned about his personal well being at all,” she said. “I think this is a longer conversation about…and I hate this phrasing but…us as a society.”

Teigen also addressed Paul’s initial apology on Monday, in which he claimed the intention of his video was to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“He definitely did not want to bring awareness to suicide prevention,” said Teigen. “He wanted clicks and likes and shock factor. It was calculated and obviously he had no clue how *stupid* it was.”

Still, many fans defended Teigen and praised her for trying to “have a rational conversation about internet shaming with the masses.”

“I feel like [I] gave a bread talk at an anti-carb rally,” quipped the star in response.

“If history proves anything, for the next few years I will get ‘I was a fan of her until she defended Logan Paul’ which is untrue, out of context and unfair but such is life and the Twitter,” she concluded.

Seeking Teigen’s “final verdict” on Paul, one fan asked her whether he was “cancelled” or not.

“I cannot cancel something I never subscribed to but yeah I will continue to not subscribe,” she responded.

On Tuesday, Paul issued a second apology, calling the video a “huge mistake” and asking fans defending his actions to stop because “they do not deserve to be defended.”

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment,” he began. “I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m simply here to apologize.”

“I should’ve never posted the video,” he added. “I should’ve put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There are a lot of things I should’ve done differently, but I didn’t, and for that, from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry.”

“I’m ashamed of myself,” he said. “I’m disappointed in myself, and I promise to be better. I will be better.”

