Why Chrissy Metz's Character Getting Rejected on This Is Us Was the Most Body Positive Moment of All

We laughed, we cried, we yelled “You go, girl!” at our TV screens during the This Is Us‘ season 2 premiere as Chrissy Metz‘s character Kate faced her fears.

Kate initially skipped out on a singing audition after being intimidated by the young, thin competition. But after a disastrous birthday dinner with her boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan) and twin brother Kevin (Justin Hartley), she marched back to the tryout — a moment that had the audience at PEOPLE and EW’s screening cheering in support.

She demanded to sing, giddily choosing “Nothing Compares 2 U,” her rendition playing out smoothly against a backdrop of silence — until, abruptly, she was cut short.

She was curtly thanked and asked to leave, but she didn’t stand for it, declaring she was done being written off because of her weight: “I’ve been living versions of that story my entire life, and I can’t do it anymore. I won’t do it anymore.”

But it turns out, her size had nothing to do with it: Her vocals need a little more practice.

“You’re not good enough, honey,” the casting agent told her.

Kate was elated at the response: She was being judged on merit, and she knows that if she works hard enough, she can get there.

In a Q&A hosted by PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle following PEOPLE’s screening in Los Angeles, Metz applauded the show’s decision to make Kate’s rejection about her actual singing skills and not her appearance, noting that as much as Kate hadn’t felt “good enough,” Metz was glad that it has nothing to do with her looks — which means Kate is not the victim, and this challenge is something she can take on.

“She’s pursuing her heart’s desires, but God bless her,” Metz said. “She’s a mid ’30s woman in L.A. trying to pursue music!”

Of Metz’ actual singing skills, the cast offered some serious praise.

“Chrissy Metz is a beast,” Sterling K. Brown said.