Chrissy Metz Is 'Sure' Her This Is Us Character Will Name Her Baby Jack If It's a Boy: A 'Legacy Will Be Created'

Could the surprise pregnancy on This Is Us keep Jack Pearson’s memory alive? Chrissy Metz thinks so!

Fans and viewers learned during last week’s “Still There” episode that Metz’s character, Kate Pearson, is six weeks pregnant with her first child with fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan).

“I was told over the hiatus that there would be a pregnancy for Kate,” Metz tells PEOPLE exclusively.

In fact, the storyline was so top secret that she kept it from her inner circle as well as some of her castmates and crew members.

“Keeping a secret like that and from your own family is not easy!” Metz says. “We didn’t use a code word, but there were scenes that were omitted for secrecy on the distribution list and even on the day of shooting. We were very diligent about keeping that a secret.”

Now that everyone knows about Kate’s pregnancy, Metz couldn’t be happier about the response. “Everyone was over the moon about Kate’s news! I think people are already choosing baby names,” she says about the fan reactions.

Speaking of baby names, Metz reveals she agrees with a popular fan theory.

“I’m sure she would name the baby Jack if he was a boy,” she says. “That’s what’s so special about naming a child after a loved one. The legacy and beautiful memories that will be created are that much more meaningful.”

This week, fans and viewers will find out how Toby reacts to Kate’s pregnancy. Metz teases that it’s all “in true Toby fashion” and that the rest of the Pearson family “will know soon enough.”

As for how the pregnancy will affect Kate and Toby’s relationship and wedding planning, Metz says their unborn child comes first. “I think the main priority is the baby. They are madly in love and don’t need a ceremony to affirm that,” she shares.

Along with impending motherhood, Metz’s character continues to struggle with her size.

“I think Kate will continue to lose weight. She ultimately wants what’s best for the baby and for her,” says Metz, who has embraced being an inspiration for body positivity and is contractually obligated to lose weight for the role.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.