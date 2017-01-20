Chrissy Metz Reveals Why She’s Keeping Her Boyfriend Secret – and How He’s Adjusting to Her Newfound Fame

Love is in the air for This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and her still-anonymous beau.

The 36-year-old actress dazzled on the red carpet at the 2017 Artios Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night, where she gushed about her new romance.

“Oh my God it’s going great. It’s going great,” Metz said, adding jokingly: “I can’t imagine how it must be to date an actress. So God bless him. God bless him.”

Metz, who is still keeping her man’s identity a secret, is doing so for good reason — she’s just finding her feet in Hollywood.

“I’m just weaning him in, as I’m weaning myself in,” she said. “It’s a lot. It’s a lot of undertaking. I’m not going to be able to pay attention to him. I’m like, ‘Babe, sorry, sorry. Just a second babe. Hold on babe.’ Eventually it’ll be like a no-brainer.”

Don’t expect her man be kept secret for long. “Eventually… you’ll all probably get to meet him,” she said. “But I just feel like I’ve got to figure this out first, before I’m like, ‘Let me bring my boyfriend.’ ”

It’s been an incredible year for the actress. She has a new hit TV show on her hands — and the accolades are not slowing down. There was her Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a TV drama. And the show’s big win at Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards, where it took home Favorite New TV Drama.

Metz was still in awe of the People’s Choice-victory. “We won y’all! We won y’all!” she gushed. “There were like 13 nominees — great new shows. And I was like, well, who knows? Our season’s not even over yet. We were lucky, and we were excited about it.”

Metz didn’t always feel this lucky. When she first auditioned for This Is Us, she was sure she’d bombed the reading and was convinced she had lost the part.

The day started out well. “The birds were birdy-er, and the sky was bluer, and I was like, skipping, not really, but it felt like I was skipping to the audition,” Metz explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a great day.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Metz Has the Perfect Answer to Fight Back the Bullies

But doubt started to soon creep in — and Metz worried she wasn’t present. “Then I see girls who I see all the time, I’m like, ‘Oh shoot – they’re really good. They’re really good.’ ” I go in and you know that inner dialogue? While I’m reading I’m like, ‘You’re not present. What are you doing? This isn’t right. I can’t start over. Oh God!’ And then they were like, ‘Okay great.’ I’m like, ‘Okay. Great — I bombed another one.’ ” I left and I was like, ‘Well, shoot. Because I really wanted it.’ ”

Of course, things worked out in Metz’s favor. “Luckily, they called me back because they saw something that was right for the role,” she said. “Thank God.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.