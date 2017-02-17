Chrissy Metz on Working with Her Boyfriend on This Is Us Set: He Doesn’t Like Her Kissing Scenes!

Working with your significant other could pose quite the challenge, especially if you work in Hollywood.

Stopping by The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz opened up about working alongside her boyfriend Josh Stancil, who is the cameraman on the show, while having to film intimate scenes with her onscreen fiancé — played by Chris Sullivan.

“Initially, I was like, ‘This is gonna be weird,’ and then he was fine with it,” the 36-year-old admitted to Williams of having Stancil on set. “Then there was a really big kissing scene Chris and I did and he was like, ‘I didn’t like that.’ ”

“He’s like, ‘Truth be told…that wasn’t my favorite thing’ and I’m like, ‘Well…’ and he was like, ‘And why did she have you kiss him 12 times?’ And I was like, ‘We just had to get the right shot,’ ” she added. “So it’s not his favorite thing.”

Metz, who met her boyfriend while on set, also admitted that she was the one to make “the first move.”

“He was eating [with the crew]… I talk to everyone, [because] I love people, like I don’t care what you do, we’re all the same, we just have different jobs — so I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s really cute,’ ” she admitted to Williams. “So I said, ‘Slow down, you’re gonna choke on your food!’ and he starts cracking up and I was like, ‘Why did I just say that? Why did I just say that?’ ”

She went on to add, “So we just started chatting and it was like instant.”

Metz has been slowly introducing her boyfriend to the world. On Jan. 28, the actress hit the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly‘s SAG Awards weekend bash with Stancil with the couple posing for a handful of pictures.

“He’s very mature,” she recently told PEOPLE. “We’re in a very healthy relationship.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.