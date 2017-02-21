Chrissy Metz’s This Is Us Cameraman Boyfriend Is the Real Life Toby: 'He’s Amazing’

Chrissy Metz is navigating a relationship with her boyfriend, who just so happens to also be her coworker, and she couldn’t be happier!

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, the This Is Us star opened up about how she and her cameraman boyfriend, Josh Stancil, make it work on and off set.

“My priority is my job and his priority is his,” she admitted. “He’s been doing this for many … 15, 16 years, and he even said to me, “Listen, if it’s ever weird, I will leave. I will leave the show and go work on another show.’ I’m like, ‘No! Don’t leave the show.’ ”

“But I am there as Kate. I’m there to do a job, and it’s never become an issue,” Metz, 36, added. “The one where I sang ‘Time After Time,’ he texted me — it was so funny, it was when we first started chatting — and he was like, ‘I’m so nervous for you, today.’ I was like, ‘Don’t tell me that! I’m nervous. Don’t tell me you’re nervous for me!’ ”

The actress went on to say that Stancil wrote her a sweet note and put it inside her clutch for the Golden Globes. It was only to be opened up at the awards show.

“It was sweet. [It said], ‘You are already a winner no matter what and I love you.’ ” Metz revealed and added that yes, he is the real life Toby. “He’s amazing.”

Metz has been slowly introducing her boyfriend to the world. On Jan. 28, the actress hit the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly‘s SAG Awards weekend bash with Stancil and the couple posed for a handful of pictures.

“He’s very mature,” she recently told PEOPLE. “We’re in a very healthy relationship.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.