Proof Chrissy Metz's Life Is Much More Relatable Than You Ever Thought
HER LOVE OF FOOTBALL ALMOST GOT HER KICKED OUT OF A JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE TAPING
Happens to the best of us! Back when she was an aspiring actress, the This Is Us star attended a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was almost escorted out of the studio by security. So what did Metz do that nearly had her banished from the El Capitan Theatre? Turns out, it was all guest Cheryl Hines' fault. As a Florida State University alum, Hines was aligned with the Seminoles — the rival football team for the University of Florida's Gators, Metz's team of choice. "I was sitting in the back and I'm from Florida – and she was a Seminoles fan and I think she was also an alum," Metz, who was initially coy in identifying Hines, recounted to Kimmel. "That is, come on, rivals for life. It doesn't matter where you're at — football is religion in the South." Metz was so overcome by her passion for football that she yelled "Go Gators!" twice before being asked to leave by a security guard. "I'm like, 'No no no, I'm really sorry!' " Metz said. " 'I just got carried away – I'm a poor aspiring actor. Please don't do this this is so embarrassing.' "
SHE BELIEVES SHOPPING IS FUN … BUT CAN GET STRESSFUL
We've all been there, right? Metz opened up about her frugal lifestyle during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan. "I feel a bit like Eloise, like I'm sort of trapped in a hotel!" said Metz. "I try to shop and then I have buyer's remorse — I can't even buy a sandwich. I'm like, 'That's probably too expensive.' " The actress recounted one moment in particular when she treated herself to a computer, which almost didn't happen if boyfriend Josh Stancil — a cameraman on This Is Us — didn't coax her into it. "My boyfriend was like, 'Chrissy, you need it for work, you want to write, you want to do these things, it's a write-off,' " she recalled. "I use it every day, but I cried for an hour before it bought it."
HER LETTER TO HER YOUNGER SELF WILL BE THE MOST INSPIRING THING YOU'LL READ ALL DAY
Metz shared the wise words she'd want to impart on her teenage self while simultaneously giving us our newest M.O. in the process. "Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition," Metz wrote. "Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."
SHE SAYS WHAT'S ON HER MIND RIGHT AWAY …
… especially if cute guys are involved. While filming scenes for This Is Us, now-boyfriend Stancil was eating lunch between set-ups, when he caught the actress's eye. "I was like, 'Oh he's cute,' with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine," she told Marie Claire. "Before I even know it, I called out, 'You better slow down or you're going to choke on your food.' I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear."
THE LITTLE THINGS IN LIFE EXCITE HER
She may have launched into superstardom with her turn on the NBC drama, but Metz is still finding joy in life's smallest details. "I have my own washer and dryer guys!" Metz — who had 81 cents in her bank account before being cast in the Emmy-nominated show — admitted on Today, explaining that she had just moved into her own apartment. "I was like, 'I don't want to do laundry anymore,' but now I do laundry twice a day. It's a little excessive."
SHE EXUDES BODY CONFIDENCE
After being confronted with a series of body-shaming comments following her red carpet appearance at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Metz — who wore a knee-length latex dress to the event — made it clear that she won't stand for negativity. "For the record, I wear what I want, when I want," she tweeted. "News flash it's MY body. #thankstho"
HEALTH & HAPPINESS ARE OF UTMOST IMPORTANCE
While Metz says she's taking steps to lose weight, she does make it clear that the stops along her weight loss journey are "not for anybody but myself. … I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box," the star told PEOPLE. "I don't want to be limited by anything."
