HER LOVE OF FOOTBALL ALMOST GOT HER KICKED OUT OF A JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE TAPING

Happens to the best of us! Back when she was an aspiring actress, the This Is Us star attended a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was almost escorted out of the studio by security. So what did Metz do that nearly had her banished from the El Capitan Theatre? Turns out, it was all guest Cheryl Hines' fault. As a Florida State University alum, Hines was aligned with the Seminoles — the rival football team for the University of Florida's Gators, Metz's team of choice. "I was sitting in the back and I'm from Florida – and she was a Seminoles fan and I think she was also an alum," Metz, who was initially coy in identifying Hines, recounted to Kimmel. "That is, come on, rivals for life. It doesn't matter where you're at — football is religion in the South." Metz was so overcome by her passion for football that she yelled "Go Gators!" twice before being asked to leave by a security guard. "I'm like, 'No no no, I'm really sorry!' " Metz said. " 'I just got carried away – I'm a poor aspiring actor. Please don't do this this is so embarrassing.' "