This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Opens Up About Dating in Hollywood After Her Breakup

Her TV alter ego got married on the season finale of This Is Us, and Chrissy Metz says she isn’t ruling out another wedding of her own one day.

“Maybe, if it’s the right person,” Metz tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands now. “I love love. I’m probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person.”

In her new memoir, This Is Me, Metz opens up about the lessons she learned from her brief marriage to screenwriter Martyn Eaden. (They split in 2013.)

“It’s a compromise in any relationship, but that doesn’t mean you have to change who you are,” she says. “Just because we got married doesn’t mean that we have to miserable trying to fix it.”

Continues Metz: “There would be times where I didn’t want to make him dinner because I was afraid he wouldn’t like it and I would disappoint him. That is banana pants. I denied the action of who I am because my ego was so afraid of being bruised. If that’s not crazy, I don’t know what is.”

As for getting into another relationship, (Metz has split from her ex boyfriend Josh Stancil), the actress isn’t sure she’s ready: “I want to date; I’d love to meet someone organically. But I’m not really in that headspace.”

Still, Metz says that she’s realized some important truths. “You can’t give from an empty well,” she says. You have to love yourself in order to give love to anybody else.”

This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today is on shelves now.