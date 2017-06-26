Which 2-Time Emmy Nominee Was 'Obsessed' with This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Before They Became BFFs?

Chrissy Metz is finding that her most glittering fans are also become fast friends.

Actress Niecy Nash tells PEOPLE Now she and the This Is Us breakout star have developed a friendship after Nash secretly admired her “from afar.”

“I met her on a red carpet and I knew that was my friend,” says Nash, 47. “I just walked up to her and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m obsessed,’ and she was like, ‘No, I’m obsessed.’ ”

Though Metz, 36, is getting more accustomed to having famous devotees, she did previously tell PEOPLE of run-ins when she’s the one receiving praise from A-listers she’s long respected: “I can’t really wrap my head around it.”

Nash, who is currently bringing her well-manicured nails to TNT’s Claws, says she and Metz “couldn’t be more obsessed” with each other — in fact, they’ve become regular texting buddies and a two-person cheerleading squad.

According the two-time Emmy-nominated star of Getting On, she told Golden Globe nominee Metz about the oncoming awards season: “Hey girl, hey. I’m checking on you. I’m waiting for you to win tons of awards this season.”