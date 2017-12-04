Mission accomplished!

Chrissy Metz may star on one of the most talked about and successful shows currently airing on television, but she’s all of us when it comes to meeting a favorite celebrity.

The This Is Us actress attended 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball bash over the weekend, where she was all smiles after meeting Grammy winner Sam Smith.

While backstage at the annual concert, which welcomed countless A-listers including Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato and Macklemore, Metz, 37, met Smith, 25, and couldn’t contain her excitement about the duo’s (documented) introduction.

When your mission to meet @samsmithworld backstage at @iheartjingleball is accomplished yours truly becomes a child with unabashed joy! I wish I would’ve eloquently said how much his music moves me and what an incredible gift he gives us all but nope, not sure I even spoke English. #noshame #classybroad #whenthespiritmovesyou A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

“When your mission to meet @samsmithworld backstage at @iheartjingleball is accomplished yours truly becomes a child with unabashed joy!” Metz captioned a post shared to Instagram, which included a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her speaking with the British singer and another of the two posing and smiling for the camera.

“I wish I would’ve eloquently said how much his music moves me and what an incredible gift he gives us all but nope, not sure I even spoke English. #noshame #classybroad #whenthespiritmovesyou,” wrote Metz, who donned a hunter green velvet dress for the musical event.

Sara Jaye Weiss

Attending her first Jingle Ball, the This Is Us star told PEOPLE in December 2016 that she was most excited to see another one of her favorite musicians perform — Bruno Mars!

“I’ve loved him for so long. He’s such an amazing songwriter and amazing performer, and he’s adorable,” she told PEOPLE. “I can hear him right now and it’s very exciting.”

