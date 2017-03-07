Chrissy Metz Says She'd 'Love to Go on The Biggest Loser'

Chrissy Metz‘s This Is Us character Kate keeps an ideal body goal in mind as she continues to try different methods of exercises, even signing up for a weight loss retreat.

And off-screen, the blurring of life and art has Metz considering her own weight loss options.

“I do want to lose weight. … But not because anyone is telling me to do it,” the actress, 36, told Marie Claire recently.

When asked about her target weight, Metz, who wears size 18 or 20 in pants, revealed she wants “to be proportioned.”

“I carry a lot of my weight in my stomach,” she said, adding, “I just want to have … not even a number, but to have my body in a different shape.”

In fact, she’s game to be a part of another hit NBC show. “I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it’s a concentrated thing,” she shared. “My father is a big guy; he’s had a quadruple bypass surgery, and that’s scary. Those are real things that happen in families with overweight people, and I don’t want that.”

Metz confirmed to PEOPLE in November that she’ll have to go on the same weight loss journey as her character. “It’s definitely a conversation that we’ve had, and it’s in my contract,” she said, emphasizing that both she and Kate will be shaping up “in a healthy manner.”

She added, “I have to be aware of not losing too much weight because of the show. … I want to do it in the right way. It’s a gradual process.”