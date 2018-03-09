Chrissy Metz may play a woman who has lost someone close to her on the hit NBC series This Is Us, but off-screen the actress also has been dealing with a profound loss of her own.

In an exclusive look at Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium, Metz, 37, meets with Tyler Henry to reconnect with a close friend who had recently died. However, the details of his passing appear to be unsolved.

“Basically a feeling of like it’s not fair my life’s taken from me when it is,” Henry, 22, says to Metz as he struggles to piece together the tragic loss. “That’s exactly right,” she confirms.

“There’s some reference to buying a new car,” he says as she reveals, “He had just gotten one before.”

RELATED: Tyler Henry Explains How Boyfriend’s Dead Grandfather Played Their Matchmaker

Chrissy Metz E! Entertainment/Youtube

Metz’s purpose for convening with Henry is quickly vindicated as she opens up about her late friend.

“I was hoping to make a connection with a really dear friend who had recently passed away. He was such a generous man, happy. He brought such a light in any room, he would light up a room,” she tells viewers.

“He was loving and he lived his life to the fullest. And it was, of course, a shock to everyone, you know, as Tyler stated he was planning a trip and had bought a car and that of course validated that he was talking about our dear friend,” she shares.

“I don’t think justice has been served fully yet,” Henry shares.

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!