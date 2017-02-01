Chrissy Metz Only Had 81 Cents in Her Bank Account Before Nabbing This Is Us Role

Chrissy Metz may have walked the Golden Globes red carpet as a nominee this year, but not so long ago she was crashing on friends’ couches and struggling to afford a meal.

In a piece for Glamour, the 36-year-old actress confessed to being broke just a year ago while trying to make it in Hollywood. Despite landing a small role on American Horror Story: Freak Show, she still has having trouble finding jobs. However, her mother encouraged her to stay in Los Angeles and pursue her dreams.

“I kept auditioning, with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest,” she said. “I went on unemployment. I bought ramen noodles at dollar stores. I never had to — God forbid — live on the streets; I moved in with a roommate who told me, “Stay with me until you can afford rent. Don’t give up.’ ”

In addition, Metz had friends who would cook her meals and rehearse with her.

“I am so grateful that I had such an amazing support system, but when I booked This Is Us, I had 81 cents in my bank account,” she recalled. “I could cry right now just thinking about it.”

The Florida native admits that although This Is Us quickly launched her to stardom, she’s still living fairly modestly.

“You may think, ‘Ooh, you’re on TV, you’re a millionaire!’ No,” she said. “It’s definitely a lot more than I was making, but I still live with my roommate — though I pay my proper share of the rent now. Meeting my car payment on time? That’s new. I paid my friends and my stepdad back. And three months ago I finally paid my credit cards off!”

However, Metz did make a splurge — although she has yet to fully enjoy her new purchase.

“Funny, but I still get buyer’s remorse,” she said. “I just got my first pair of Alexander McQueen shoes; I’m so convinced I shouldn’t have bought them, I still haven’t busted them out of the box.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.