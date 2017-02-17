Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's This Is Us Fat Suit: 'He Understands the Plight of Being Overweight'

What’s the big deal?

During Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chrissy Metz stood up for costar Chris Sullivan, who it was recently revealed wears extra padding to play Toby on This Is Us.

“We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it — people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that. But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight,” the actress explained.

“Also he was just the best man for the job. And people wear prosthetics all the time — it’s just weight as opposed to, like, a nose or a chin,” she continued, adding, “It’s just kind of the name of the game.”

Metz’s character, Kate, met her fiancé Toby at a meeting for people who struggle with weight and body image, and the couple’s weight loss struggle has played a major part in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Metz, herself, knows a thing or two about wearing prosthetics.

When she landed a recurring role on American Horror Story: Freak Show, she stepped into a fat suit to play “fat lady” Ima Barbara Wiggles.

“It was sobering,” she told PEOPLE about wearing the extra pounds. “I thought, ‘What if I become that heavy and can’t walk around or get stuck in the doorframe? I was like, ‘I don’t want this for me.’ ”