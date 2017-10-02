This Is Too Cute! Chrissy Metz’s Boyfriend Josh Stancil Surprises Her With a 37th Birthday Dinner

Her This Is Us character Kate had awkward birthday during the season 2 premiere, but Chrissy Metz celebrated her real-life milestone in the sweetest way.

On Saturday, Metz’s boyfriend Josh Stancil threw the star a surprise 37th birthday birthday party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

When Metz and Stancil, 40, first walked into the restaurant, Metz thought she was just going on an intimate dinner date — so she was shocked when they were led to a table with her friends and family, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

Metz was spotted sipping Diet Pepsi and snacking on the grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings. Her crew also enjoyed the kale and apple salad and oven braised chicken meatballs.

Metz and Stancil met on the set of This is Us, where Stancil works as a camera grip.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Metz revealed that they met after she saw him eating a taco and couldn’t help but talk to him.

“I was like, oh he’s cute, with shirts and his backward hat, kind of masculine,” she said. “Before I even know it, I called out, ‘You better slow down or you’re going to choke on your food.’ I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear.”

She added that they didn’t officially go out for another month, when Stancil asked her if she’d like to have a drink with him.

Right before their one-year anniversary in August, Metz told PEOPLE that she wasn’t feeling any kind of a rush to move in together yet.

“I like living on my own,” she said. “I’ve never done it before, so I’m going to enjoy it for as long as I can.”

“I’m not rushing into anything, and I don’t think that when you really care about somebody that you need to,” she added.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.