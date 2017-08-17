NBC’s This Is Us is known for its flashbacks, but when it comes to star Chrissy Metz‘s real-life past, there’s one moment that she’s not necessarily looking to relive.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old, Emmy-nominated actress made her inaugural visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a guest, but revealed it wasn’t actually her first time at the show.

“I came here 10 years ago when I first moved to Los Angeles, aspiring to be an actress,” Metz told Kimmel. “And I almost got kicked out, Jimmy, of your show!”

She added, “Here I am officially and thank God I’m on the couch.”

So what did Metz do that nearly had her banished from the El Capitan Theatre? Turns out, it was all guest Cheryl Hines’ fault.

As a Florida State University alum, Hines was aligned with the Seminoles — the rival football team for the University of Florida’s Gators, Metz’s team of choice.

“I was sitting in the back and I’m from Florida – and she was a Seminoles fan and I think she was also an alum,” said Metz, who was initially coy in identifying Hines. “That is, come on, rivals for life. It doesn’t matter where you’re at — football is religion in the South.”

Not being able to hold her fandom in, Metz took the commercial break as an opportunity to yell “Go Gators!” — which caught the attention of a security guard.

“A security guard comes over and she’s like, ‘Ma’am if you continue to disrupt…’ and I was like, ‘Continue? I only said it once.’ Of course I’m belligerent because I have my ego,” explained Metz. “And my friend’s like, ‘If you don’t shut up you’re going to get us kicked out of here.’ And I’m like, ‘Fine.’ ”

Despite the warning, Metz yelled “Go Gators!” again at the next commercial break.

This time, the security guard wasn’t playing.

“She’s like, ‘ Ma’am, can you please step up — we’re going to have to escort you out,’ ” Metz recalled. The only thing to do at this point was beg.

“I’m like, ‘No no no, I’m really sorry! ‘ ” Metz said. ” ‘I just got carried away – I’m a poor aspiring actor. Please don’t do this this is so embarrassing.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Metz on This Is Us, Crying on Set, and Her Body Positivity

Luckily the security guard allowed Metz to stay, though Kimmel admitted it would have been better if she was in fact thrown out. “We [would have] had some video we could cut to,” he joked.

And though they have a school rivalry, Metz said she’s still a fan of Hines. “Bless her heart, I love her,” Metz said. “But I don’t love her choice of school…”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights (11: 35 p.m. ET) on ABC.