Southern Sass and Passing Gas! Watch the Hilarious Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 Trailer

Chrisley Knows Best is soon to return — serving up lots of laughter, Southern sass and more Todd Chrisley one-liners.

Next month, the sixth season of the USA reality series will premiere, and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at what’s in store.

“Life is pretty perfect for the Chrisleys right now,” Todd’s wife, Julie Chrisley, says in the trailer.

In true Todd fashion, he humorously shoots back, “There you go, jinxing us.”

Chrisley family Tommy Garcia/USA Network

And when Julie tells the children to “put all your brains together,” Todd quips, “I’m not putting my brain in the same mix with theirs.”

Along with Todd, 49, and Julie 45, the new season will also catch up with the couple’s children — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — granddaughter, Chloe, and the family patriarch’s mother, Nanny Faye.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On the upcoming season, audiences will follow Todd and Julie as they prepare to move into a new home and start a dessert business. Fans will also see Savannah, who is dating hockey player Nic Kerdiles, face relationship insecurities, and Nanny Faye, who is fully settled in Nashville, keep her son and daughter-in-law on their toes.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Pro Hockey Player Nic Kerdiles

Nanny Faye will also keep viewers laughing, including a moment when she passes some gas in the living room while working out with Savannah and Todd.

“You have gone from mother-in-law to monster-in-law,” Todd tells her while driving.

Also in store for the sixth season is Chloe’s fifth birthday, Grayson’s attempt to break a world record, and Chase — who is newly single — getting pay back on his father for meddling in his love life.

Season 6 of Chrisley Knows Best returns May 8 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.