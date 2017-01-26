The Chrisleys Are Back and Bringing the Drama — Including Savannah's Terrifying Car Crash

Todd Chrisley and his family are set to come back to TV with an all-new powerful season.

In an exclusive First Look at the return of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd is addressing the audience on the couch, but can’t seem to get a word in edgewise, due to his rambunctious family.

Also making an appearance is 19-year-old Savannah, who recently was hurt in a terrifying car accident just last week. She crashed her car into a guardrail after a floor mat became caught behind her pedals. The reality star was rushed to the hospital and suffered a broken vertebrae.

Following the accident, Todd exclusively tells PEOPLE that yes, cameras did capture the scary aftermath of the wreck and fans will get to see how their family bounces back from the trauma.

“We always want to leave you a beginning, middle and an end,” he says. “We want to show you the heartache and the triumphs that we have in our family at the time. And this right here, is an episode of heartache and tragedy, but we also want to show you how we work our way through that.

“What the message is going to be [is] that this girl, who comes from a very affluent lifestyle, is having the same issue as kids throughout the country and this is how they got through it, so lets try this in our household,” Todd adds. “We always want to always leave you with a lesson learned.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.