Chris Sullivan Hits the Emmys in a Top Hat, Admits He Was Speechless After Learning How Jack Dies on This Is Us

Chris Sullivan takes his award show style seriously, and this year’s Emmy Awards are no exception.

The This Is Us star — who wears a fat suit as Toby on the show — hit the red carpet on Sunday rocking a top hat and a stellar manicure, joking that even though his publicist might not always be on board with his fashion choices, he still wears whatever he wants.

“I still roll how I want,” he told E!, revealing that he and his wife Rachel went and got their nails done for the event.

“We’re trying to have a little fun,” he explained.

Asked whether he thinks the beloved series is responsible for the resurgence of network television, Sullivan, 37, said they couldn’t have done it without the support of NBC.

“I don’t know if it’s This Is Us that’s carrying it, it’s the network,” he said. “It’s NBC who put so much financial support and publicity support. As the networks begin to take chances on artists and let people tell the story they want … only good thing can happen.”

Sullivan also touched on the mystery of Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death, confessing that when he found out how it happens, he was at a loss for words.

“Then I started calling [series creator] Dan [Fogelman], and I was like: ‘What are we going to do, Dan?!’ he said. “Then we all went and shot episode two.”

Sullivan has a big night ahead of him: In addition to This Is Us, which scored an impressive 11 nominations, he was also a part of Stranger Things, which is going head-to-head with the NBC series for the coveted outstanding drama series award. (The actor plays Benny, the diner owner who takes in Millie Bobby Brown‘s character Eleven in the first episode of the Netflix series.)

“I mean, I think I’ll sit with This Is Us, and I love everybody at Stranger Things, but they killed me in the head episode one,” he said. “So I think that my allegiance will probably have to lie with This Is Us.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC, and the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.