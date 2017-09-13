Almost five months after his involvement in a car crash that left one person dead, Chris Soules is spending time with his Bachelor family.

Soules, who made it to the final three on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette before leading his own season of The Bachelor in 2015, flew to New York City last Thursday to attend Bachelor alum Sharleen Joynt’s wedding on Friday.

On Sunday, Soules, 35, was spotted having lunch with Dorfman, 30, in downtown Manhattan, in a photo obtained by TMZ.

An onlooker tells PEOPLE that the two reality stars, who stayed for about an hour and a half, seemed happy, friendly and engaged with each other.

A source close to the situation tells PEOPLE that Soules and Dorfman — who were also spotted together at Joynt’s wedding — have “stayed friendly for years.”

“Andi has always wanted the best for Chris,” the insider says. “She felt terrible for everything he’s been going through.”

On April 25, Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. after he crashed his truck into a tractor, running it off the road into a ditch and leaving 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher dead. He was charged with leaving the scene of the fatal car crash. He was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents revealed he was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers.

Hours after his arrest, Soules posted his $10,000 bond for bail and was released.

The Iowa State Patrol alleges that Soules fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave the house until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

“Mr. Soules would not come out of the home. It took hours to get a search warrant to retrieve Mr. Soules from inside of that house in order to continue the investigation. That took hours,” the state prosecutor previously said in court. “At no point did Mr. Soules come out of the house, or cooperate with law enforcement at any point in trying to get in contact with him regarding this individual and the [fatal] accident.”

His legal representation later filed documents to dismiss the felony charge for allegedly leaving the scene of the crash, asking the court to recognize that he did everything he was legally required to do following the collision. (Soules called 911 and attempted to administer aid on the victim before he was allegedly picked up by an unidentified driver in a red pickup truck, leaving the scene before authorities arrived.)

Soules entered a not guilty plea on May 16. His trial is slated for January.