Who Drove Chris Soules Away from Fatal Crash? Police Search for Driver of Truck Who Picked Up Bachelor Star

Police say someone picked up former Bachelor star Chris Soules and drove him away from the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening – and they’re trying to figure out who it was.

A spokesman for the Buchanan County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE that after the accident, Soules, 35, walked away from the scene and started heading north. A witnesses told deputies Soules was picked up by a red truck down the road from the crash, the spokesman said.

Authorities say they have yet to identify the driver. That person could be charged if he or she knew that Soules was leaving the scene of an alleged crime, the spokesman tells PEOPLE. Soules had his cell phone with him and police believe he called a friend or family member to pick him up.

In a 911 dispatch call obtained by WeAreIowa.com from the sheriff’s office, an officer states: “One of the subjects that was involved just took off northbound in a red Duramax truck. Do you have any available units? … Uh … let me see if we can get him to stop. I believe the name on the subject is going to be Chris Soules.”

In newly released audio obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Soules called police before allegedly leaving the scene of the crash, which left Kenneth E. Mosher, 66, dead.

In the call, Soules is breathing heavily, apparently emotional and seemingly on the edge of tears as he tells the dispatcher what happened in the collision between his truck and the tractor, telling the operator, “There’s no address.”

He revealed the tractor had plunged into a ditch and that Mosher was thrown into the ditch. At the time of the call, Soules revealed Mosher was not conscious and didn’t appear to be breathing. He also told dispatchers that blood was coming from his mouth.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that when authorities arrived at Soules’ home, he would not come outside to be arrested until they obtained a warrant.

At 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Soules was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of the fatal car accident, and made his first court appearance hours later. At the hearing, Iowa State Patrol claimed Soules left the scene after rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor near Aurora, Iowa, at around 8 p.m. on Monday. (The area is reportedly about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington.)

Hours after his arrest, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirms Soules was released after he posted his $10,000 bond for bail.

Soules’ lawyers have not yet commented on the charges against their client, but a rep for the reality star told PEOPLE yesterday that Soules “was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”