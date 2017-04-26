Chris Soules Deletes His Instagram Following Arrest for Allegedly Leaving the Scene of Deadly Crash

Chris Soules deleted his Instagram account Tuesday, almost 24 hours after being arrested in Iowa for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left one individual dead.

As of Tuesday evening, Soules, 35, kept his Facebook and Twitter accounts active.

Soules, who starred on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015, was arrested in Iowa at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday after a deadly car crash. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules, 35, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left one individual dead. Soules was not charged with driving under the influence.

The Bachelor alum appeared in court early Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond for bail. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Soules was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverages and containers. (A rep for Soules did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on these specific allegations.)

The Iowa State Patrol claims Soules took off after rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor near Aurora at around 8 p.m. on Monday. (The area is reportedly about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington.)

Both the truck and the tractor were driven into a ditch, resulting in the death of the tractor driver, who has been identified as Kenneth Mosher, 66, of Aurora.

The Iowa State Sate Patrol alleges that Soules fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave the house until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

A spokesperson for the former Bachelor star sent the following statement to PEOPLE: “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”