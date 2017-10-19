The Loud House creator Chris Savino has been suspended from the animated series following numerous allegations of sexual harassment, Cartoon Brew reports.

According to the outlet, at least 12 female Nickelodeon employees have come forward with accusations about the 46-year-old, including claims that he has made unwanted sexual advances and threats of blacklisting within the industry after consensual relationships with coworkers ended. He was reportedly put on an immediate leave of absence last week.

A Nickelodeon spokesperson would not confirm the news to PEOPLE, but issued the following statement: “Viacom is committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and to fostering a workplace free from harassment. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific employee matters, but we take all allegations of this nature very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take any necessary actions as a result.”

It is unknown how Savino’s reported leave of absence will impact crew and production of the animated series.

The director and writer has worked on numerous animated programs, including Johnny Test and Dexter’s Labratory, and has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys for his work on The Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas, Escape from Cluster Prime and Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil.

WATCH: Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Masturbated in Front of a TV Reporter

The reported allegations brought against Savino follow Harvey Weinstein’s ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

Weinstein, 65, was fired from his powerhouse film studio, The Weinstein Company, after eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against him in a New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later accused him of rape on Twitter. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women also added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Following the initial Times report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has also left Los Angeles and checked into a luxury resort in Arizona.



A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”