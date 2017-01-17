See Chris Pratt Horse Around with Wife Anna Faris in Mom

Chris Pratt is forever Anna Faris‘ mane man IRL and on-screen.

PEOPLE has obtained this exclusive behind-the-scenes photo of the happy couple, along with Mom EP Chuck Lorre, for the upcoming episode of Faris’ CBS comedy Mom.

Pratt guest stars as Nick, a charming horseback riding instructor, whom Christy (Faris) decides to pursue. As a cover for her to be able to see him again, Christy visits the horse stable where Nick works in order to research possible places for her son to take horse riding lessons. Things quickly turn romantic as he takes her out for a ride and helps her up on a horse.

And though the couple may be relationship goals off-screen, there’s a bit of drama for the pair in the TV world.

Bonnie (Allison Janney) encourages Christy to pursue Nick, who is also the nephew of Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), despite the fact that he’s been declared off-limits.

Watch me and @annafaris do some of the following things this Thursday on #Mom on CBS: 1) ride horses 2) act 3) kill nazis 4) do jokes 5) do funny faces A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 16, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

This isn’t the first time Faris, 40, and Pratt, 37, have worked together.

Having married in 2009, the couple appeared together in What’s Your Number? and Take Me Home Tonight in 2011, followed by Movie 43 in 2013. This is the first time Pratt has appeared on Faris’ comedy since its debut in 2013.

Pratt’s appearance on Mom will air Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.