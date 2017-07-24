Big Loss! Chris Noth Doesn't 'Think There's Anything Left' for His Sex and the City Character

Much to Sex and the City fans’ chagrin, Chris Noth has made it clear that his run playing Mr. Big is finished.

“I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that,” Noth, 62, told Us Weekly at the premiere of Manhunt: Unabomber last week. “I want to tell other stories.”

Noth portrayed the suave, on-again-off-again boyfriend of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw from 1998–2010, including the HBO hit’s entire six-season run and in two films.

And Noth takes exception to how many lovers of the show think of Big, saying, “The thing that I don’t understand is the idea of Mr. Big because – he wasn’t the guy that got away. They were always dance partners.”

Even Candace Bushnell, the writer of the Sex and the City column that turned into the series, did not feel Carrie and Big were each other’s endgame loves.

“Well, I think, in real life, Carrie and Big wouldn’t have ended up together,” PEOPLE previously reported Bushnell saying. “But at that point the TV show had become so big. Viewers got so invested in the storyline of Carrie and Big that it became a bit like Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett.”

FROM PEN: Patrick Warburton Opens Up About His Classic Seinfeld Role

But the cult following of Big has continued, and as his last wish for his character, Noth asks that viewers add a sense of lightheartedness to him.

“Humor, man! Don’t make me into this suave guy! Don’t make me into a Trump-esque millionaire,” he said.

Manhunt: Unabomber debuts Aug. 1 on Discovery.